Hamilton family displaced after Ross Avenue home catches fire

Quinn told the Journal-News she is working to arrange housing, because they now are in a temporary place. “People have been extremely generous with clothing and toys and basic necessities,” she added. “Our community has been amazing.”

Her cousin Sarah Quinn, who had put out earlier requests for items for the children, also wrote: “The way you all have given your big giant squishy hearts to Jill after her devastating house fire has been such a HUGE blessing on so many levels!!! I can’t even begin to thank you all enough for the Venmo donations, clothes, Christmas gifts and all around support!!!!”

Sarah Quinn wrote that her cousin had been on a weekend family getaway, the house “caught fire and she lost everything She left our trip early to head home and deal with the devastating loss.”

Sarah’s Facebook message added: “While she is still trying to process everything that has happened, she has cried many tears over the way everyone is coming together to help get her back on her feet. To say that she is blessed is a complete and total understatement!! You ALL are truly something wonderful and I wish I could just squeeze every one of you!!!”

The fire’s cause was unavailable but there are no early indications it was suspicious.