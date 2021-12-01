Hamilton family displaced after Ross Avenue home catches fire

Friends and others have been helping a family that was displaced from their home by a late-Saturday blaze in the Armondale neighborhood.
The fire, at 894 Ross Ave., first was reported at 11:48 p.m. as a smell of smoke outdoors, but then at 12:04 a.m. Sunday was upgraded to a house fire, with additional firefighters, dispatched. In total, three medic units and five fire suppression trucks were sent, along with a shift chief. Nobody was injured.
Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer estimated 25 percent of the house’s first level was damaged, but with smoke and water damage, “all of their stuff is gone.”
Resident Jill Quinn wrote on Facebook, “Seriously, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much. The generosity that my little family and I have been shown, blows me out of the water. We are extremely thankful for each and every one of you!”
The mother of three asked that people, “Just continue to keep us in your prayers, and help the Lord give me guidance on where we go from here.”
Quinn told the Journal-News she is working to arrange housing, because they now are in a temporary place. “People have been extremely generous with clothing and toys and basic necessities,” she added. “Our community has been amazing.”
Her cousin Sarah Quinn, who had put out earlier requests for items for the children, also wrote: “The way you all have given your big giant squishy hearts to Jill after her devastating house fire has been such a HUGE blessing on so many levels!!! I can’t even begin to thank you all enough for the Venmo donations, clothes, Christmas gifts and all around support!!!!”
Sarah Quinn wrote that her cousin had been on a weekend family getaway, the house “caught fire and she lost everything She left our trip early to head home and deal with the devastating loss.”
Sarah’s Facebook message added: “While she is still trying to process everything that has happened, she has cried many tears over the way everyone is coming together to help get her back on her feet. To say that she is blessed is a complete and total understatement!! You ALL are truly something wonderful and I wish I could just squeeze every one of you!!!”
The fire’s cause was unavailable but there are no early indications it was suspicious.
About the Author