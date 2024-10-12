Hamilton Dog Training Club celebrates 70 years with weekend event

But the members and officers of the board say it’s not just about dog training ― though that’s the commonality that brings the people of the club together ― but it’s also a social group and community with a common interest of dog training.

“The obedience part gives you the foundation, teaching the dog to sit and mind and heel, but I think once you get that foundation I think it allows you to make it become a lifestyle,” said Hamilton Dog Training Club board Vice President Robyn Rohr. “There’s lot of things you can do with the dog, and those relationships you develop and the connections you make with other people.”

As part of the 70th anniversary celebration, the Hamilton Dog Training Club is hosting an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2720 Symmes Road in Fairfield. They will also have a Hallo-Woof Costume contest at 2:30 p.m. and a dog Olympics at 3:30 p.m. There will also be special exhibitions by dog club members and venders at a dog-themed craft show

The start of the Hamilton Dog Training Club was above a dance studio in Hamilton, and over the years it moved locations, even holding classes in local school buildings and the National Guard Armory where they had classes once a week. But for the past couple of decades, they’ve been on Symmes Road in Fairfield teaching classes several days a week like, but not limited to, obedience, agility, conformation classes and puppy socialization courses. They can even help teach dogs the skills on their way to become a therapy dog (though actual certification requires passing a test of one of a couple national organizations).

It has six sessions a year and on average, there are 18 classes of varying types in a session, which could include various levels of obedience, agility and special classes, such as therapy or skill work. And membership is not required to take classes, though it has 150 members that are more involved in the organization.

Taking classes at or becoming a member of the Hamilton Dog Training Club can allow a pet owner to evolve their animal into whatever they want, members and club officers said, from being well-behaved at home to competing in competitions, which they do hold, including the Winter Obedience and Rally Trials on Feb. 14.

“Dog agility is the fastest growing human sport in the united states, and it’s world wide, too,” Member Karen Underwood Kramer said. “If you haven’t watched an agility trial and seen the sport of it that the people have to go through, it’s a lot.”

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), agility allows dogs and their humans to exercise together, but also “it forges an even deeper relationship between you.” And there are competitions practically every weekend.

In addition to class work, the Hamilton Dog Training Club takes dogs to Miami University Oxford on a regular basis, and during stressful times for students, like during finals week.

MORE DETAILS

For those wanting to adopt a dog, the club advises that people research breeds, as each one have different temperaments, and a benefit of belonging to a club, especially after they get a dog. For more information, email hamiltondogclub@gmail.com or call 513-760-3093.