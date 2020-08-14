Hamilton doctor sentenced to 20 years for dealing opioids

Pharmacists testified that they warned Sakkal of the risks and eventually refused to fill prescriptions issued by Sakkal. Investigators also testified that Sakkal received repeated notice of addiction, overdoses and deaths, but continued his practices.

“Sakkal issued deadly drug cocktails without regard for the repeated warnings he received from employees, patients, pharmacists, another doctor, and the electronic records system,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “This doctor dealer even ignored overdoses by his patients. Instead of helping his patients, he caused more harm, and as a result, he earned spending the next few decades in federal prison.”

A federal grand jury indicted Sakkal in June 2018. Agents arrested him in Florida after he was indicted. He has been held without bond in the Butler County Jail since his arrest.