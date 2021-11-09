Hamilton County coroner hoping to identify 3 Jane Does

Most recently, a woman with distinctive tattoos was found Nov. 2 in the CUF neighborhood. Cincinnati Police said University of Cincinnati students discovered a white female aged 20 to 40 in the 2700 block of Enslin Street. The woman is listed as 5-foot-7 and 210 pounds with brown and blonde hair. The coroner has not determined her cause of death, but does not believe foul play is involved.

While foul play is not suspected in any of the cases, Sammarco said their families deserve to know who they are.

“This person didn’t exist in a vacuum, right? This person had a mother and a father and maybe some siblings, maybe some extended family, maybe some children and all of these women, we would love to be able to identify who they are, be able to contact their families and let them know the status of their loved one,” Sammarco said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700 or Ohio BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at (740) 845-2406.