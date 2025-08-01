Hamilton County, Bengals finalize new lease agreement, will renovate Paycor Stadium by 2027

With all the drama of a fourth-quarter rally, Hamilton County and the Cincinnati Bengals have finalized a new lease agreement that will keep the team at Paycor Stadium for at least 11 years and lead to $470 million in stadium improvements.
The deal will be announced at a special meeting of county commissioners at 4 p.m. Aug. 1, within hours of a final deadline on which the team had the option of extending its old lease for two more years.
It follows a two-day flourish in which both sides traded last-minute lease proposals, with the team seeking concessions for parking spaces that could disappear with future riverfront development.
An agenda for the 4 p.m. meeting says commissioners will rescind a July 31 resolution in which commissioners authorized a lease the team said it hadn’t seen yet. That would be replaced by a revised lease that Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto will be authorized to execute.
A county media advisory doesn’t explain how the issue was resolved, but proclaims the lease is “now finalized.”
The lease calls for the county to pay $350 million for dozens of improvements between 2025 and 2027, including elevator and escalator upgrades and replacement of all general assignment seats, Wi-Fi and audio-visual systems. It also calls for renovation of retail spaces and the visiting team locker room.
The Bengals will spend $120 million to renovate club lounges and luxury suites, according to the lease.
About the Author