Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot

Hamilton City Council has plans to finalize the sale of a former train depot on Maple Avenue next month.
In an agreement between Hamilton-based Meyer Brothers and Sons and the city of Hamilton, the former depot at 1000 Maple Ave. ― which is not the former CSX depot at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard ― will be sold for $1 in exchange for a minimum of a $1 million reinvestment in the property.
Hamilton Director of External Services Tom Vanderhorst said the property in question is part of the land swap the city is still finalizing with Cohen Recycling, where the recycler will relocate from the corner of North Third and Black streets less than a mile north to a nearly 4.6-acre parcel owned by Hamilton. Cohen Recycling will give the city 3.6 acres at Maple and East avenues. The former train depot site is 1.8 acres.
Hamilton will soon take possession of the property before selling it.
The current 17.7-acre recycling plant is planned to be transformed into a mixed-use development that will feature a hotel, office space, and retail.
“These guys have been really patient with this project,” said Vanderhorst.
Rick Meyer, architect and son of one of the founders, said they plan to occupy 11,500 of the roughly 18,000-square-foot former depot building. They plan to lease out the remaining 6,500 square feet.
“That initial investment is going to be over $1 million from when we get the keys,” Meyer said.
Meyer Brothers will relocate from 2275 Millville Ave. to the city’s downtown, and the development project should take about 18 months. They’ll bring their 28 employees, which is likely to increase as they are looking to hire more.
“We added eight jobs last year, and we already got one new this year, so we hope to continue that trend of building our business which is also building the community,” Meyer said.
The facility will have a showroom for its custom cabinetry, office space, a finishing shop, a workshop for its cabinetry, millwork and finishing, and a shipping and receiving area.
Meyer Brothers and Sons have done work in the area, and they were the title sponsor for the 2022 Meyer Brothers and Sons Thanksgiving Day 5K for YoungLives in Hamilton.
“My dad came to Hamilton in roughly ‘88,” said Meyer of his dad. “As a business, we do work all over the city,” he said, adding they also do business as far north as Dayton and as far south as Northern Kentucky.
City Council will consider the sale agreement at both of its February meetings, with a potential vote to approve the deal at its Feb. 22 meeting.
