Hamilton Community Foundation student scholarship deadline approaches

The Hamilton Community Foundation student scholarship application has a hard deadline of midnight on Jan. 7.

The foundation’s universal scholarship application process had started earlier than in past years, but the thought was it would align with the start of the FASFA application. Historically, the FASFA application had opened on Dec. 1, but changes had been made to the program, including opening it up at the end of the year.

That new FASFA deadline, however, wasn’t communicated until the end of November.

“If they get the scholarship application in, then with the FASFA documents, I can get in and upload later as it’s a document we have to have because some of our scholarships are need-based,” Rouse said.

But it’s okay, Rouse said as FASFA information can be added in the weeks after the deadline.

Students and parents can streamline the application process by setting up their FSA ID now, and it can take up to three days to process.

The Hamilton Community Foundation and its affiliate foundations in Fairfield and Ross Twp. award around $1 million in scholarships every year, and the universal application means one application will apply to all scholarship opportunities.

To date, the foundation has assisted more than 7,000 students through the scholarship program, and while they manage more than 260 individual scholarship funds, not all are awarded every year, Rouse said. Some years they award around 100, and some years it’s more than 230 based on the funds and criteria of each scholarship fund.

Students from across Butler County can apply.

Important links

Create FSA ID for FAFSA: This can be started now and can take up to three days to process. Students and parents or guardians will both need to create FSA IDs to complete the FAFSA. Get started: studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account

Complete the universal scholarship application: Applications close at midnight on Jan. 7, 2024, and scholarships can be for graduating seniors and students in college. Learn more: hamiltonfoundation.org/scholarships/scholarships-for-graduating-seniors

Complete the FAFSA: FAFSA applications open on Dec. 31, and though the Hamilton Community Foundation scholarship application can be completed without the information, the information is needed by Jan. 26. Get started here: studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa