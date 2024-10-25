Hamilton chamber seeks business, citizen of the year nominees

“I think the people that do amazing things, whether it’s volunteer or not, I think they need to be recognized and honored,” said Chamber President and CEO Dan Bates. “It’s a good message to say, ‘We notice you’re doing something terrific, but I also think it inspires other people.”

More than 500 people attended last year’s annual dinner when Tyler Stone Welch, the founder of Hamilton Pride, was named Citizen of the Year, and Roland Lutz, owner of Riverside Athletic Club, was named Small Business Person of the Year.

The chamber is seeking nominations for both awards now until Nov. 25.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

There are parameters the two honors. For Citizen of the Year, they have to go above and beyond to make a difference in the city.

“There are incredible volunteers out there that do amazing things for our community,” Bates said. “Generally from what I see, it’s selfless service based upon people seeing a need, and a passion to do something to address that need, which always makes it exciting and fun.”

It’s often a tough choice for the committee because it’s typically not just one good applicant, and sometimes the applicants are doing something Bates said he’s completely unaware of happening.

“I think I’m pretty involved and aware, but sometimes there are things that comes up and I’m like, ‘I had no idea somebody was doing that.’” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and interesting and I think the committee takes it very seriously, because when somebody goes above and beyond to make a difference, when they don’t have to, I really think we need to honor that.”

It’s not much different from the decision for Small Business Person of the Year, he said.

“It’s getting really tough because we have amazing talent here in Hamilton because as we get more and more new business entities coming in, and it could be any industry,” Bates said. “We have amazing talent here in Hamilton and we’re adding to it all the time.”

There are some parameters for Small Business Person of the Year, including they really need to have been in business for at least five years, which demonstrates some permanence operating within the city.

Forms to nominated can be found at hamilton-ohio.com/citizen-of-the-year and hamilton-ohio.com/small-business-person-of-the-year-award, which can be submitted online or downloaded and turned in to the chamber.

MESSAGES IN A BOTTLE

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s Social Exchange at the Well House is a VIP sneak preview event for the public to see the newest hotel in Hamilton. And they’re giving away three free tickets to the $100-per-person event on Nov. 9 via a three-day scavenger hunt.

Clues and instructions to locate each hidden bottle inside different businesses within the Hamilton DORA district. They’ll be unveiled by the Hamilton chamber through its Instagram and Facebook pages at 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one winner per person and household is permitted.

The Well House Hotel is the city’s first boutique hotel and is part of the Hilton Hotel chain’s Tapestry Collection. The hotel is expected to open next month.