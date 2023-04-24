Hamilton celebrates new Ace Hardware’s grand opening

Hamilton’s newest hardware store has moved into a vacant building on the city’s west side.
E&H Ace Hardware, which has been open for a couple of weeks, held a grand opening celebration on Friday with a chain cutting.
Store manager Craig Strunk said it’s appropriate E&H chose a former Marsh grocery store to locate the Ace Hardware. E&H started out in 1929 as a fresh produce stand. Some 30 years later, in the late 1950s, the now-grocery chain added a hardware department. Eventually, they moved directly into the hardware business.
“This was a staple in Hamilton being Marsh,” Strunk said. “Everybody came here for their groceries, it was a place that you went for your local groceries. I think when we picked this location, it was for that staple of Hamilton. It sat vacant for so long, we wanted to bring that back here.”
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Christopher Buehler, E&H Hardware Group vice president of Marketing and Strategy, said they’re always looking for new areas to expand, “and Hamilton was a perfect demographic fit for us. It’s a growing community of individuals and families that value their home as an asset but are underserved by a locally operated, family-owned hardware store.”
Strunk said the west side also serves somewhat of a hardware void for the city, and the neighboring communities nearby.
“You have a perfect opportunity between here on the west side, and Ross and in Millville, even going out to Oxford, we have a chance to not only serve the west side of Hamilton but to reach out ... and provide people an alternative from driving a half hour to Colerain or go over to Main Street.”
The store has been open for a couple of weeks, and Strunk said the community response “has been fantastic and accepting us, and every week we’re growing stronger.”
Buehler said this store will showcase Ace Hardware’s newest retail concepts, including a strong focus in paint, lawn and garden, BBQ, and outdoor living.
“It will also have the usual staples for plumbing, electrical, hardware, and more,” he said.
Strunk said they’ll be focused on giving patrons the hometown treatment.
“We take pride on personal service,” he said. “When you walk into our store, you’re going to get greeted, you’re going to get someone to help you.”
TVHamilton contributed to this story.
About the Author