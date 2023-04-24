Hamilton celebrates new Ace Hardware’s grand opening

Christopher Buehler, E&H Hardware Group vice president of Marketing and Strategy, said they’re always looking for new areas to expand, “and Hamilton was a perfect demographic fit for us. It’s a growing community of individuals and families that value their home as an asset but are underserved by a locally operated, family-owned hardware store.”

Strunk said the west side also serves somewhat of a hardware void for the city, and the neighboring communities nearby.

“You have a perfect opportunity between here on the west side, and Ross and in Millville, even going out to Oxford, we have a chance to not only serve the west side of Hamilton but to reach out ... and provide people an alternative from driving a half hour to Colerain or go over to Main Street.”

The store has been open for a couple of weeks, and Strunk said the community response “has been fantastic and accepting us, and every week we’re growing stronger.”

Buehler said this store will showcase Ace Hardware’s newest retail concepts, including a strong focus in paint, lawn and garden, BBQ, and outdoor living.

“It will also have the usual staples for plumbing, electrical, hardware, and more,” he said.

Strunk said they’ll be focused on giving patrons the hometown treatment.

“We take pride on personal service,” he said. “When you walk into our store, you’re going to get greeted, you’re going to get someone to help you.”

TVHamilton contributed to this story.