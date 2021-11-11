Hamilton celebrates additions to Veterans Hall of Fame

An estimated 230 people attended an annual luncheon Sunday in which the third group of veterans, and one citizen, were inducted into the Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame.
Brigadier Gen. Lawrence E. Gillespie, a Hamilton native who now lives in Virginia and was in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, gave the keynote address, and he also was surprised to be among those inducted.
Aside from Gillespie, there were two other surprise inductions: Timothy Naab, a U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran and a member of Hamilton City Council; and Mayor Pat Moeller, who is not a veteran but who was inducted as a citizen who has done much to support veterans through the years. Each year, one citizen is added to the hall.
The hall of fame was the idea of Hamilton employees and military veterans Chris Haynes and Ken Calihan.
“There’s all kinds of Hall of Fames out there for everything you can think of, from vocational hall of fames to sports hall of fames, but no one was recognizing veterans in a hall of fame,” Haynes said. “And I thought, what better way to recognize those people who not only served their country, but came home and did tremendous work within their community, big or small?”
“Even now, a lot of people don’t know who their neighbors are,” Haynes said. “Some of them don’t know their neighbors are veterans, and things they’ve done in the service.”
Here were the others added:
- Donald Ferris, Marine Corps, 1943-1946, WWII, Purple Heart recipient who was involved in Iwo Jima combat operations. He became a lawyer, member of the Hamilton Planning Commission and Hamilton Board of Education.
- Joe Garrett, Army, 1950-1953 Korean War, Purple Heart. An active member of American Legion Post 138, and grand marshal of the 2019 Butler County Veterans Day Parade.
- Stewart Curtis, Navy, 1950-1952 An active member of AmVets Post 1983 and plays a vital role in its success.
- Alva “Jake” Davis, Air Force, 1955-1958, B-36 Electrician, First maintenance unit on the B-52.
- Robert Cepluch, Air Force, 33 years of service.
- Richard Holzberger, Army, 1965-1968 Vietnam War, Hamilton Police Officer 1968-1988, Butler County Sheriff 1989-1993; Hamilton City Council 1996-2004.
- Dr. William Jones, Navy, WWII 1944-1946 and Korea 1950-1952. An ordained minister.
- Paul W. DePew, Army, 1965-1968 Vietnam; Soldier’s Medal for Heroism.
- John Halderman, Marine Corps, 1952-1955, Author, Top Secret Hydrogen bomb mission.
- Robert A. Massarelli, Army, 1998-2001, 2004-2012; three tours in Iraq, killed in action in Afghanistan, 4 Army Commendation Medals, 2 Army Achievement Medals, Combat Action Badge.
- Norbert “Lee” Gentry, Army, 1945-1948 WWII, German Occupation Forces.
- Dan Biondo, Army, 1961-1964 Germany. U.S. Postal service for 30 years. Four-time commander of AmVets Post 1983; with the Butler County Veterans Service Commission for 10 years.
- C. Robert (Bob) Perry, U.S. Navy/Marine Corps, 1951-1977 Vietnam, Pilot, Lawyer, meteorologist, Distinguished Flying Cross (2 awards), Air Medal (27 awards); Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star for Valor.
- James A. Stever, Army, 1967-1970 Vietnam War, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal (2 awards) with “V” device. Founder of AMVETS Post 1963.
- Keith R. (Sandy) Becker, Marine Corps, 1966-1968 Vietnam. Principal at Bayer & Becker Engineering.
- Mance Berry, Army, 1950-1952 Germany. 50-year member of the American Legion, 14 years as Commander of Post 520.
- William “Bill” Merritt, Army Air Corps, WWII, 1942-1944, Commissioned an Officer in 1943. Flight Engineer on B-24′s and B-17′s. Maintenance Office. Kiwanis life member and past president of the local club.
- James Williams, Marine Corps, 1984-1992. Employed at the city of Hamilton, first as a supervising mechanical engineer, and now as public works director.
