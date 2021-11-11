Hamilton celebrates additions to Veterans Hall of Fame

Brigadier Gen. Lawrence E. Gillespie, a Hamilton native who now lives in Virginia and was in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, gave the keynote address, and he also was surprised to be among those inducted.

Aside from Gillespie, there were two other surprise inductions: Timothy Naab, a U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran and a member of Hamilton City Council; and Mayor Pat Moeller, who is not a veteran but who was inducted as a citizen who has done much to support veterans through the years. Each year, one citizen is added to the hall.