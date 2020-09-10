Hamilton Catholic sports icon, ’an outstanding person,’ dies at 84

While in high school, Farquis was a four-year letter winner and an all-Ohio selection. He was the first prep basketball player in the history of Butler County to score 1,000 points in a career, finishing with 1,148.

He set the school’s single-game scoring record as a sophomore with 38 points against Elder, and he set school records for scoring during his junior and senior years. As the senior captain of the team, he averaged 20 points per game, the first in Butler County to do that.

As a senior, Farquis was named to the high school all-America basketball team.

On the football field, he was all-Ohio and all-America and earned a football scholarship to Purdue University.

One of his sons, Tony, a 1981 Badin graduate who played football at Purdue, was inducted into the Badin sports hall of fame in 2002.

Farquis retired from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office after 25 years of service. He was member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Knights of Columbus, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and was honored as a Kentucky Colonel.

He’s survived by his children, Kathy (Dale) Haubner, Sandy Farquis Spoerl, Amy Farquis Steed, Jim (Pam) Farquis and Tony (Mia) Farquis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Busemeyer Farquis.