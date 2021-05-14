Hamilton buying porn video store on Main Street, which will close that location this month

Peter Tomaino, owner of VIP Video, was surprised to learn the city was planning to purchase the property, where he has operated the store there about 30 years. He said the store in Millville, at 945 Walnut St., will open back up, after being closed about a year because of flooding.

“I sold it for $160,000,” Tomaino said. “He only bought it a month or so ago.”

“I think that’s terrible,” Tomaino added, when told of the city’s plans to buy it. “I sold it because the guy said they’re going to build something on the whole block, and now I find out the city’s buying it.”

After considering it for a while, Tomaino said that when you sell a property, it only makes sense to do so for a profit. He said he wished Wilson and the city luck, and is pleased to see Hamilton experiencing a business renaissance.

The video store property is diagonally across the intersection of Main and E streets from the former Ritzi Body Shop, where Agave & Rye plans to create one of its restaurants/bars.

Agave and Rye coming to Hamilton

“Good luck to him,” Tomaino said about the property’s current owner. “I got paid for the building, so no worries.”

Vanderhorst told the Journal-News it was never Hamilton’s intention to make the purchase through Wilson.

“The city was dealing with Mr. Wilson on some other business matters and it just so happened that he told us he had purchased the VIP Video store,” Vanderhorst said. It was never the city’s intention to have him buy the building but due to the importance of that corner to the surrounding development of historic Main Street, the city asked Mr. Wilson if he was willing to sell the property.”