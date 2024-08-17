Hamilton businesses running fantasy football league to raise money for local organizations

“It was a lot of fun,” McCleary said.

The entry fee for each of the 12 teams is $200, double from last season and the top three teams will receive money for their chosen charities. A traveling trophy will be presented to the winning team, he said.

Fantasy sports is a multi-billion dollar industry that’s been around for decades, and fantasy football is the most popular, with tens of millions of people playing.

The Hospitality Heroes fantasy football draft, where owners will select players for their teams, will be held at noon Aug. 25 at Casual Pint. The draft is open to the public and those in attendance can make donations to their favorite charity, McCleary said.

McCleary, general manager at Tano Bistro, said those who operate small businesses sometimes live “on islands” and the fantasy football draft gives them an opportunity to spend the day together away from their “chaotic lives.”

While the hospitality business is competitive, McCleary said it’s important for the owners to collaborate to improve the overall Hamilton experience.

“If we all help each stay busy, we all win,” said McCleary, who added thousands of people who visit Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill probably will be first-time customers. “If the experience is positive, they’re more likely to come back. We all need to be uplifting and kind.”

HAHA’s Hospitality Heroes fantasy football league members

The Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza

Pour House, 138 Riverfront Plaza

Basil 1791, 241 High St.

Wings on Brookwood, 147 N. Brookwood Ave.

Billy Yanks, 205 Main St.

Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St.

Nicc & Norms, 1483 Millville Ave.

Tano Bistro, 150 Riverfront Plaza

Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St.

Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton, 1 Riverfront Plaza

Shooters, 877 NW Washington Blvd.

513 Bar, 244 Main St.

