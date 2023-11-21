Hamilton businesses to re-create WKRP turkey drop, raise funds for vets memorial

A pair of Hamilton businesses plan to re-create the classic “WKRP in Cincinnati” turkey drop ― but with rubber ducks dressed as turkeys.

The Causal Pint Hamilton and Municipal Brew Works have sold out of their ducks for the inaugural Hamilton Thanksgiving Duck Drop because, as Casual Pint Hamilton owner Ann Marie Cilley said, “We didn’t know how people would react.”

The event not only celebrates that famous “WKRP” TV show episode, it benefits improvements for the Butler County Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park on New London Road. The ducks dressed as turkeys sold out in 24 hours with just word-of-mouth and some social media advertising.

Shocked, Cilley said more ducks will be available for sale next year.

“As with everything else, next year, we’ll make it bigger and better,” she said.

Wednesday’s event pays tribute to one of the more memorable episodes in television history.

Nearly a half-century ago, the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” a sitcom that followed the antics at a fictional radio station in Cincinnati, aired the classic “Turkeys Away” episode where the station’s manager arranged to have turkeys drop out of a helicopter, swearing at the end of the episode, he thought turkeys could fly.

The episode was filled with indelible lines delivered by the radio station’s reporter Les Nessman (Richard Sanders) as turkeys were “tossed” from a helicopter, including the recognizable “Oh, the humanity,” “The turkeys are hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement,” and “Not since the Hindenburg tragedy has there been anything like this.”

The duck drop will happen just outside The Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, where a Hamilton Fire Department ladder truck will be used to drop turkeys onto targets below. While the chaos that was fictionalized won’t be recreated, it did happen 45 years ago on Wednesday, which was also Nov. 22.

Cilley said the idea came from The Casual Pint marketing team for its franchises, but it was a watered-down version of what’s planned for Wednesday. Municipal Brew Works co-owner Jim Goodman and Cilley, who often discuss ideas of shared shenanigans between the two downtown Hamilton establishments, made the idea better than what was initially pitched (having rubber turkeys thrown at hula hoops).

Explore Click here to donate to the Butler County Veterans Memorial Maintenance Fund

“It’s fun,” said Goodman on why have this duck drop tribute. “It’s funny, and it’s a way to raise funds for the Butler County veterans park wall improvements.”

While the ducks are sold out for this year, people can support the cause by donating at the event on Wednesday, which is set to take place at 6 p.m., or directly to the Butler County Veterans Memorial Maintenance Fund.

In addition to Wednesday’s event, The Causal Pint will also have a dine-to-donate today, Nov. 21 and a portion of proceeds sold will benefit the memorial wall fund, which is in addition to the bar’s Tap 4 Good fundraiser for the Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame Committee.

In addition to the $600 split-the-pot grand prize, there are other prize packages, Goodman said, including from The Causal Pint, The Fitton Center, Pinball Garage, and Municipal Brew Works, and he said they are working to get more packages assembled.