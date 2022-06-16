Hamilton 4th of July parade route extended, activities added

Hamilton’s Fourth of July Committee has made a few adjustments for this year’s festivities, including a slightly longer parade and making sure people have something to do from 10 a.m. until the fireworks 12 hours later.
Troy Schwable, the chair of the Fourth of July Committee, said the parade will cross the High-Main Bridge for the first time in a long time, and it will be barely over 2 miles, about 0.15 miles longer than 2021.
That’s not the only adjustment in the parade route. The parade will cross Ohio 4 instead of coming down the state route. The annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. from the Butler County Fairgrounds and proceeds to F Street across the Great Miami River.
After the parade, the Patriot Ceremony is scheduled for around noon at the Fitton Center on Monument Street. Mayor Pat Moeller will emcee the event that will feature the Hamilton Concert Band with a special appearance by the Queen City Sisters. There will also be guest speakers.
While downtown, there will be several businesses open and plan to offer things like DJs to entertain people and patrons downtown, according to the committee.
The theme for this year’s 4th of July is “Celebrating Family.”
“We have been faithful and supportive of all our uniformed Americans, our military members, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical workers. This year while we spotlight these personnel for their hard work and steadfast devotion to duty, we also want to acknowledge, thank, and celebrate the families that support them,” according to the committee. “These families sacrifice for everyone else’s benefit. Missed dinners, missed school programs, missed birthdays, missed births and deaths, long absences from home and the ever-present danger of the job.”
RiversEdge will host a 4th of July concert featuring The Inturns and That Arena Rock Show. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Volunteers and parade entries are still being sought, said Schwarble. For information on both, visit the committee’s new website, https://www.hamiltonjuly4th.org.
