Hamilton 4th of July parade route extended, activities added

While downtown, there will be several businesses open and plan to offer things like DJs to entertain people and patrons downtown, according to the committee.

The theme for this year’s 4th of July is “Celebrating Family.”

“We have been faithful and supportive of all our uniformed Americans, our military members, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical workers. This year while we spotlight these personnel for their hard work and steadfast devotion to duty, we also want to acknowledge, thank, and celebrate the families that support them,” according to the committee. “These families sacrifice for everyone else’s benefit. Missed dinners, missed school programs, missed birthdays, missed births and deaths, long absences from home and the ever-present danger of the job.”

RiversEdge will host a 4th of July concert featuring The Inturns and That Arena Rock Show. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Volunteers and parade entries are still being sought, said Schwarble. For information on both, visit the committee’s new website, https://www.hamiltonjuly4th.org.