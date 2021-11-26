journal-news logo
Hamilton 10-year-old who battled cancer, COVID pushes forward with thankful heart

Naomi Short
Credit: Provided by Gary Short

By Jake Ryle, WCPO
1 hour ago

At just 10-years old, Naomi Short has gone up against a lot: a rare form of brain cancer, COVID-19 and now rehab. Still, she continues to push forward with joy.

Short was diagnosed with stage four pineoblastoma in 2019 when doctors found a series of tumors in her brain and spinal cord. She faced cancer head-on, looking at everything with a thankful heart.

“Guess what my nurse said? That I do better [in radiation] than most adults,” Short said in 2019.

The Hamilton resident’s personality shone through every step of the way. Multiple surgeries later, Short’s brain is cancer-free. Doctors continue to watch her spine, and her mother Melissa said they have not seen any growth in past tests.

Short will stay at Cincinnati Children’s for a month with the hope of rehabbing to walk again.

“One thing I’m so happy about is that I’m still here on this earth and I can be with my family — I’m having so much fun this year,” Short said. “I’m getting ready to go back to the hospital for rehab.”

Short’s next MRI is scheduled for Dec. 1. Until then, her family said their focus is on celebrating the holiday season.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone,” Short said.

About the Author

Jake Ryle, WCPO
