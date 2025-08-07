Hamilpalooza to feature more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and a car show

“Hamilton has a vibe, and just by coming out, hanging out in Marcum Park, you get to be a part of that vibe,” said Bates. “Visitors come here, and they feel that vibe, and the open arms feeling of Hamilton.”

Businesses, non-profits, churches, service organizations all turn out because it’s a really fun day and we get thousands of attendees from all over the area, he said.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. on the streets in and around Marcum Park in Hamilton.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day of family fun and entertainment,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of marketing at Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “Every year, it continues to grow and get larger. It’s just a really exciting event for the community.”

The event will have a large tent with tables and chairs this year. Bates said guests can gather and listen to the bands, or enjoy the seating, out of the sun, as they grab something to eat or drink.

There will be two bands performing at the event. Ledfoot will perform from noon-2:30 p.m. and Don’t Tell Steve will play 3-6 p.m.

“This is an event where we have vendors who make jewelry, or do woodworking, and we may have an insurance or a real estate agent. So, we really encourage anyone doing business in the area to be there,” said Nancy O’Neill, director of events and Leadership Hamilton at Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

She said there is an emphasis on shopping with a fun, creative array of different vendors.

“Each year, we also have a variety of family-friendly activities. This year, there’s going to be a Touch-A-Truck area, a giant obstacle course, and we’ve had a petting farm the last couple of years with H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures, which is always popular,” she said.

More than a dozen food trucks will be on-site, including Cheese N Chong Food Truck, Cousins Maine Lobster, Baby Cakes Mini Pancakes, Mae’s Country Cooking, Schmidt’s Sausage Truck and Tropicool Shaved Ice, to name a few.