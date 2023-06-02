Guide: Where to celebrate Pride in June

Where: Downtown Hamilton, centered around Marcum Park, located at 116 Dayton St.

Details: A pride march begins at Rotary Park. The festival will be held at Marcum Park. Material Girl (Madonna tribute), The Fame Monster (Lady Gaga tribute), a DJ and drag performers will be in concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.hamiltonohiopride.com.

Middletown Pride Parade and Festival

When: Friday, June 23, 5 to 9 p.m. All welcome.

Where: Downtown Middletown

Details: The PRIDE Festival will have a 7 p.m. Drag Show at Governor’s Square hosted by Roxie D. Mocracy and The Lady Phaedra, featuring Natalia Marie Milian, Rosemary Morris & Maya Motions. On June 3 there will be a 5 p.m. Middletown Pride Rainbow Run 5K and High Heel Drag Race as a fundraiser for Middletown Pride. It is at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Race is a color run and is for both runners and walkers of all ages.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/721035466166611.

Cincinnati Pride Festival

When: Parade: 11 a.m. kicking off downtown at Seventh and Plum streets at 11 a.m.; Festival: Saturday, June 24, noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove (festival)

Details: Cincinnati Pride has an enormous list of vendors for food, retail and more. Coke products and alcohol for those 21 and older will be available for purchase. There will be a separate ticket required for an interactive art experience. The festival is preceded by “Pride Roll Out” at the Riverfront Outdoor Rink, 925 Riverside Drive. It is free and has DJs, food trucks and vendors from 6 to 11 p.m. June 24.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatipride

Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Affair on The Square

When: Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets

Details: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will launch Dayton into Pride Weekend with its annual Affair on The Square. Food trucks and live entertainment will be at The Square for the evening.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.

The Heartsiq Mixtape Festival

When: Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4; the festival starts Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and a 11 a.m. on Sunday

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The music festival at Yellow Cab features Queer artists all weekend alongside a night market with vendors and food. The lineup includes musicians, drag queens, burlesque performers, filmmakers and spoken word performers. The weekend will conclude with a Drag Brunch.

Cost: $9 in advance or $12 at the door for each night; $15 for a weekend pass for both nights; and $15 for the Drag Brunch on Sunday

More Information: Visit https://www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets.

Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Pride Parade

When: Saturday, June 3 at noon

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton, beginning at Cooper Park, located at 224 E Second St.

Details: The center’s annual Pride Parade returns this year with floats, marching bands and more as it works its way to Courthouse Square.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.

Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 3 at noon

Where: Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets

Details: Following the Pride Parade, The Square will be filled with vendors, food, live entertainment and Pride activities for the entire family.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.