Guide to things to do: What’s happening in the area this weekend

The final of three demolition derby events at the grandstand at the Butler County Fair is today, July 29. All drivers and cars must be checked in by 6 p.m. with the derby beginning at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, the final day of the fair, there will be musical performances at the grandstand by Ryan Broshear and his band and special guest Justin Back. The fairgrounds are located on Fair Avenue in Hamilton. This photo shows a demolition derby at the fair in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / FILE PHOTO