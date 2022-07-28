Guide to things to do: What’s happening in the area this weekend

The following is a list of events happening throughout the region. To submit an activity for the Journal-News to consider publishing, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Music in Mason, at Mason Downtown Plaza. 6 to 10 p.m.
- Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242, 7 p.m.
- Butler County Fair at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. butlercountyfair.org Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.
- The 7th Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show, Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m.
- St. Ann Festival, 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6 tp 11:30 p.m. featuring The Yada Yada Yadas band.
- Badin Football Pigskin Kickoff with dinner, drinks, raffles and more. Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton. 5:30 to 11 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Final day of the Butler County Fair at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. butlercountyfair.org
- Singer Ryan Broshear and his band, along with singer Justin Back at the grandstands of the Butler County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m.
- 9th Annual Thunderfest Cruise-In, Pendleton Arts Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown and in the downtown area on Broad Street between Central and Manchester avenues. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Unity in the Community, multiple bands at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 3 to 8 p.m.
- Mud Mania, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- The 7th Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show, Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- St. Ann Festival, 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6 to 11:30 p.m. featuring 90 Proof Twang band.
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare in the Park, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road. 7 p.m. Free, westchesteroh.org
- Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242, 7 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 to 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
- Miami University Middletown Book Discussion Group, in Room 123 in the Library, Miami University Middletown; and in Zoom. Noon. mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm
- Pianist Bruce Murray Summer Concert, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Willow Creek Bluegrass Band.
- “Family Night at the Movies,” with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
THURSDAY
- “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org
- Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
- Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Touch A Truck, at Ikea, 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sensory-friendly experience, no lights or horns, held from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Oxford Community Arts Center Outdoor Summer Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center,10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Movie begins at dusk. Showing “Sing 2.”
AUG. 5-6
- Lebanon Blues Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 6. lebanonbluesfestival.com
AUG. 5-7
- St. John the Evangelist Family Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.
AUG. 6
- Red Brick Reunion Porsche Car Show, High Street, Oxford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jared’s Jam with Spafford and Karina Rykman, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com
AUG. 7
- St. Aloysius Summer Festival, Classic Car Cruise-In and Chicken Dinner, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join, rain or shine. westchesteroh.org
AUG. 10
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers and performers.
- MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
AUG. 11
- “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroH.org
- Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
- The Remains Concert at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.
AUG. 12
- Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at the Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill presents Meteor Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 8 to midnight. Observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie. pyramidhill.org
