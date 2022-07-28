journal-news logo
X

Guide to things to do: What’s happening in the area this weekend

The final of three demolition derby events at the grandstand at the Butler County Fair is today, July 29. All drivers and cars must be checked in by 6 p.m. with the derby beginning at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, the final day of the fair, there will be musical performances at the grandstand by Ryan Broshear and his band and special guest Justin Back. The fairgrounds are located on Fair Avenue in Hamilton. This photo shows a demolition derby at the fair in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
The final of three demolition derby events at the grandstand at the Butler County Fair is today, July 29. All drivers and cars must be checked in by 6 p.m. with the derby beginning at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, the final day of the fair, there will be musical performances at the grandstand by Ryan Broshear and his band and special guest Justin Back. The fairgrounds are located on Fair Avenue in Hamilton. This photo shows a demolition derby at the fair in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / FILE PHOTO

News
By
52 minutes ago

The following is a list of events happening throughout the region. To submit an activity for the Journal-News to consider publishing, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Music in Mason, at Mason Downtown Plaza. 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242, 7 p.m.
  • Butler County Fair at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. butlercountyfair.org Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.
  • The 7th Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show, Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • St. Ann Festival, 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6 tp 11:30 p.m. featuring The Yada Yada Yadas band.
  • Badin Football Pigskin Kickoff with dinner, drinks, raffles and more. Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton. 5:30 to 11 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • Final day of the Butler County Fair at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. butlercountyfair.org
  • Singer Ryan Broshear and his band, along with singer Justin Back at the grandstands of the Butler County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m.
  • 9th Annual Thunderfest Cruise-In, Pendleton Arts Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown and in the downtown area on Broad Street between Central and Manchester avenues. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Unity in the Community, multiple bands at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Mud Mania, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • The 7th Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show, Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • St. Ann Festival, 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6 to 11:30 p.m. featuring 90 Proof Twang band.
  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare in the Park, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road. 7 p.m. Free, westchesteroh.org
  • Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242, 7 p.m.
  • Keehner Park Concert Series, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

  • Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

  • Miami University Middletown Book Discussion Group, in Room 123 in the Library, Miami University Middletown; and in Zoom. Noon. mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm
  • Pianist Bruce Murray Summer Concert, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free.
  • Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Willow Creek Bluegrass Band.
  • “Family Night at the Movies,” with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

  • MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

THURSDAY

  • “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org
  • Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
  • Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

  • Touch A Truck, at Ikea, 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sensory-friendly experience, no lights or horns, held from 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Oxford Community Arts Center Outdoor Summer Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center,10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Movie begins at dusk. Showing “Sing 2.”

AUG. 5-6

AUG. 5-7

  • St. John the Evangelist Family Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.

AUG. 6

  • Red Brick Reunion Porsche Car Show, High Street, Oxford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Jared’s Jam with Spafford and Karina Rykman, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com

AUG. 7

  • St. Aloysius Summer Festival, Classic Car Cruise-In and Chicken Dinner, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join, rain or shine. westchesteroh.org

AUG. 10

  • SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers and performers.
  • MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

AUG. 11

  • “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroH.org
  • Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
  • The Remains Concert at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.

AUG. 12

  • Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at the Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Fun on the Hill presents Meteor Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 8 to midnight. Observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie. pyramidhill.org

In Other News
1
Dozens of volunteers turn out to help Lakota, Children’s ‘stuff the...
2
Man remembered for long-time service to horse shows, 4-H at Butler...
3
Monroe hopes to hire 3 police officers, add full-time SRO assigned to...
4
New virtual reality experience to open in West Chester
5
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top