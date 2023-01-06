Guide: Things to do this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Diamond Rio with Mo Pitney Live, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $22.50-$42.50 through Ticketmaster.
- January Pint Night, Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. Visit the tasting bar to try beverages from multiple brewing companies and there may be a special pint glass. Various brewers featured every Friday in January. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Friday Night Lights: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, the 1971 musical movie showing free at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 College Ave., Oxford. Starts at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Intro to Winter Tree ID, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. yourmetroparks.net
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Rentschler Forest Metropark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 4-9 along with an accompanying adult can read to a farm animal. Registration is required by Jan. 6 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. yourmetroparks.net
- Trenton Historical Society Museum Open House, at 17 E. State St. 1 to 3 p.m. The museum has items from Trenton schools, business, police, fire and social history.
- Sorg Opera House Historical Tour, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Each tour will include a discussion of the history of the theater. Free but donations accepted.
- New Year, New Me 2023: One Love Yoga, 14 N. Third St., Hamilton. Meditation practice, participants receive a journal. Cost is $33. 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Winter Market at Mulhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Next one is Jan. 21.
- Wendy’s Bridal Show and Wedding Expo, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cin City Reptile Show, Holiday Inn Cincinnati North-West Chester, 5800 Mulhauser Road. $7 entry. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dinosaur Adventure Cincinnati, life-size dinosaur exhibits and more for all ages, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets dinosauradventure.com/cincinnati.
JAN. 11
- Celebrating Self presents Tisha Livingston of 80 Acres Farm, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
JAN. 12
- Discovery on the Farm - Winter PJ Party, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Seinfeld Trivia Night, at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 7 to 10 p.m. Free to enter. All ages welcome.
JAN. 14
- Chocolate Meltdown, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., and Uptown Park. 1 to 5 p.m. chocolatemeltdown.com
- Miami University Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame, at Miriam G. Knoll Campus and Community Center, (Johnston Hall), Miami University. 5 p.m. For tickets, call 513-727-3313.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
JAN. 14-15
- Cincinnati Wedding Show by A Bridal Affair, at Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Reservations required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/459056770157.
JAN. 16
- Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Tina Jones presents local talent in a program of spoken word, music, poetry and more in recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
JAN. 18
- Communication As Art: Public Speaking 101, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:30 p.m. Other sessions are Jan. 25, and Feb. 1. No charge, but RSVP to vaughnjh@miamioh.edu.
JAN. 19-22
- INNOVATheatre presents “Of Men and Cars,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
JAN. 20
- Fitton Family Fridays presents The Tricky Max AbraKIDazzle Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
JAN. 20-22
- Enlightened Studios presents “Love’s Not Enough,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
JAN. 20-22 AND JAN. 27-29
- Performing Arts Academy presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” at Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
JAN. 21
- Let’s Go Hiking - Wintertime Wonder, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Jazz & Cabaret present Take Five: An Evening of Dave Brubeck, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
JAN. 27
- The Boomer Boys Musical, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
