journal-news logo
X

Guide: Things to do this weekend

News
By
12 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Diamond Rio with Mo Pitney Live, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $22.50-$42.50 through Ticketmaster.
  • January Pint Night, Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. Visit the tasting bar to try beverages from multiple brewing companies and there may be a special pint glass. Various brewers featured every Friday in January. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Friday Night Lights: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, the 1971 musical movie showing free at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 College Ave., Oxford. Starts at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • Intro to Winter Tree ID, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. yourmetroparks.net
  • Run the Parks 5k Series, at Rentschler Forest Metropark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 4-9 along with an accompanying adult can read to a farm animal. Registration is required by Jan. 6 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. yourmetroparks.net
  • Trenton Historical Society Museum Open House, at 17 E. State St. 1 to 3 p.m. The museum has items from Trenton schools, business, police, fire and social history.
  • Sorg Opera House Historical Tour, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Each tour will include a discussion of the history of the theater. Free but donations accepted.
  • New Year, New Me 2023: One Love Yoga, 14 N. Third St., Hamilton. Meditation practice, participants receive a journal. Cost is $33. 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Winter Market at Mulhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Next one is Jan. 21.
  • Wendy’s Bridal Show and Wedding Expo, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cin City Reptile Show, Holiday Inn Cincinnati North-West Chester, 5800 Mulhauser Road. $7 entry. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dinosaur Adventure Cincinnati, life-size dinosaur exhibits and more for all ages, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets dinosauradventure.com/cincinnati.

JAN. 11

  • Celebrating Self presents Tisha Livingston of 80 Acres Farm, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
  • SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

JAN. 12

  • Discovery on the Farm - Winter PJ Party, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • Seinfeld Trivia Night, at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 7 to 10 p.m. Free to enter. All ages welcome.

JAN. 14

  • Chocolate Meltdown, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., and Uptown Park. 1 to 5 p.m. chocolatemeltdown.com
  • Miami University Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame, at Miriam G. Knoll Campus and Community Center, (Johnston Hall), Miami University. 5 p.m. For tickets, call 513-727-3313.
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 14-15

  • Cincinnati Wedding Show by A Bridal Affair, at Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Reservations required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/459056770157.

JAN. 16

  • Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Tina Jones presents local talent in a program of spoken word, music, poetry and more in recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JAN. 18

  • Communication As Art: Public Speaking 101, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:30 p.m. Other sessions are Jan. 25, and Feb. 1. No charge, but RSVP to vaughnjh@miamioh.edu.

JAN. 19-22

  • INNOVATheatre presents “Of Men and Cars,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

JAN. 20

  • Fitton Family Fridays presents The Tricky Max AbraKIDazzle Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 20-22

  • Enlightened Studios presents “Love’s Not Enough,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

JAN. 20-22 AND JAN. 27-29

  • Performing Arts Academy presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” at Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

JAN. 21

  • Let’s Go Hiking - Wintertime Wonder, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
  • Jazz & Cabaret present Take Five: An Evening of Dave Brubeck, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 27

  • The Boomer Boys Musical, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

In Other News
1
Local schools see students rally behind stricken Buffalo Bills football...
2
Local psychiatrist: If you’re struggling with mental health after MNF...
3
Stylist from Cincinnati announced as contestant on upcoming season of...
4
Former Middletown city manager hired in North Carolina
5
Middletown City Council approves $500,000 more to build full-size gym...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top