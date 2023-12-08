GUIDE: Holiday and winter events in Oxford

Live Nativity — Join St. Mary’s Church for a celebration of the nativity Sunday night at 6 p.m. The event will include free hot chocolate and cookies for attendees.

Dec. 11

Global Neighbors Cookie Collection — Help international students at Miami University celebrate the season by donating baked goods to this event. The event runs throughout the day from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to donate baked goods at Macmillan Hall Room 017, and international students and their families can pick up cookies at the same location on Dec. 12 and 13.

Dec. 15

Madcap Muppets: Twas the Night Before Christmas — This show is set on Christmas Eve as a family of mice prepares for the holiday. The event is put on at 7 p.m. by Magic Carpet at the Oxford Community Arts Center, and interested families can buy tickets from the center’s website, oxarts.org.

Dec. 16

Winter Drive-In Movie — Last year, Hueston Woods hosted its inaugural winter drive-in movie event. Now, it’s bringing the festivities back with screenings of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Elf.” Admission is free for the 5 p.m. screening, but donations are welcome, and the event will also have food trucks, popcorn and hot chocolate.

Dec. 17

Visit from St. Nicholas — St. Nick is visiting the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Oxford for its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 17. Stick around afterward for refreshments and a chance for photos in the parish hall.

Caroling and Cookies — Join Oxford Vineyard Church for a night of festivities starting at 6 p.m., Dec. 17. You’ll get a chance to go throughout the area caroling and sharing cookies with the community.

Dec. 20

Winter Holiday Ice Skating — Goggin Ice Center will host a public holiday skating event from 3:15-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Can’t make it on Wednesday? Goggin will host similar events Dec. 21-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2, all from 3:15-5 p.m. On Dec. 23, skaters can even expect a special visit from Santa Claus.

Dec. 21-Jan. 7

Winter Scavenger Hunt — Kids 11 and under can stop by Oxford Lane Library throughout the holiday season for a fun scavenger hunt. Participants can even earn a prize at the end. Check the library’s website, lanepl.org, for operating hours and holiday closures.

Jan. 13, 2024

Chocolate Meltdown — The holidays may end on New Year’s Day, but there are still festive events going on Uptown. Join the Oxford Community Arts Center for its annual celebration of all things chocolate from 1-5 p.m., Jan. 13. The event will include chocolate vendors and art exhibits, and even a horse-drawn carriage to bring you between the art center and the Uptown Parks.

