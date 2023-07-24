Growth continues on Hamilton’s Main Street

OffCenter Designs owner John Stanley has been in business on Main Street for a year this month, expanding on the business started by his sister out in Colorado.

After Stanley left his last job ― he spent a career in software-based services ― he was ready for a change after the COVID pandemic had kicked in. A discussion with his sister, Kristen Dickey, led to the decision to open up a second location, which is what Stanley runs at 575 Main St., in a building that he purchased during an estate sale.

He opened the screenprinting and embroidery shop in July 2022.

“I couldn’t do this without my sister,” said Stanley.

Stanley’s sister is his graphic designer and he sends her his embroidery orders, too.

The building was an ideal spot, being just five city blocks from the High-Main Bridge and despite needing a lot of work, such as a new roof, HVAC and electrical work, it was a good deal.

Growth has been steady for OffCenter Designs, said Stanley, as they’re picking up customers who are coming back with new orders. it is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekend.

“I’m happy with where we’re at, but I always like to go faster,” he said.

The building has another storefront, and he leased that out to Golden Glass, a tobacco and vape shop co-owned Stanley’s son, Josh, and Bryce Couch. They’re at 573 Main St. and open noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

They’ve been open for about two weeks, said Josh Stanley, who said they still have a few more projects to complete, such as resealing the parking lot.

“We’re pretty close to where we want it,” said Josh Stanley. “We just want to have local food trucks that are coming and going and make it a nice little hangout spot for people. It’s not going to just be a vape shop ― though you’ll be able to buy your vapes and tobacco products ― but it’s also going to be a good spot to hang out, get a meal, and hopefully pick up a beer after we get the licensing for that.”

It’s also nice to work next to his dad, since he doesn’t live near him, “it’s nice seeing him next door,” the younger Stanley said.

Josh Stanley said the shop is also nostalgic for his patrons, which you have to be 21 and over to enter. They have like a lot of bright colors and paintings of older cartoons, like Scooby Doo, Spongebob, Simpsons characters, and South Park characters surrounding the vape and tobacco products.

In addition to opening next to his dad’s business, which was not why he chose Hamilton, the city is “really up and coming.”

Josh Stanley said the Golden Glass isn’t targeting the Spooky Nook crowds, but they’re planning on another business that will be for that crowd as well as anyone looking for fresh fruit-squeezed juices and a healthy meal before a workout. But details of that venture are still being worked out.