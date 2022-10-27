journal-news logo
Group seeks volunteers to help clear invasive honeysuckle at Hueston Woods

By From The Oxford Observer
21 minutes ago

OXFORD — Audubon Miami Valley needs volunteers to help park staff uproot invasive honeysuckle in the Big Woods preserve area at the Hueston Woods State Park starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29.

Volunteers should dress in long pants and athletic shoes or boots. Gloves and tools will be provided, but a personal water bottle is necessary.

Volunteers will meet at the Maple Grove Picnic Area. To get there from Oxford, drive north on Brown Road until it ends at Main Loop Road and continue straight.

Pizza will be provided.

