Groovin’ on the Green to kick-off 2022 concert season with Blessid Union of Souls

Other popular bands on the line-up will include 90 Proof Twang on June 23, Naked Karate Girls on July 14, The McCartney Project on July 28, Brady Seals Band on Aug. 11 and Fleetwood Gold on Aug. 25.

“We really hit it out of the park this year with the line-up that we’ve got. These are all well-known, great performers. Some of them have traveled the world with their hit songs and their music,” Sheldrick said. “People are going to be flocking to the park. It’s going to be great, and it’s still free for everybody.”

Although there are fewer concerts in 2022, there are bigger names on the line-up mixed with high-quality production to bring an outstanding concert experience to everyone. The season will feature a variety of musical genres, including pop and rock to classic rock to country, and more.

“We are trying to elevate our summer concert series and provide residents with an overall, top-notch experience that they expect from us,” Sheldrick said. “We are just trying to amp up the experience so that the community is really drawn in and that we’re giving them something to look forward to.”

There will be more family-friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids planned throughout the series. Plus, food trucks will be on site each week, including these participants: Street Fried, Dine In Hawaiian, El Caporal, Steak It Easy and Tikis.

Several local non-profits, including the Civitan Club and Purple Monkey Project, will also be at each concert selling craft beer from Fretboard Brewing. Each concert will feature a different non-profit, which will help them raise funds for their cause.

How to go

What: Groovin’ on the Green

When: Select Thursdays through Thurs., Aug. 25. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info.: For more information, visit the summer concert series website at fairfield-city.org/861/Summer-Concerts. Production will be provided by Cincy Entertainment Services.