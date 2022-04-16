Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: Participating eateries have varied menus, specials

Tracy Kocher, vice president of marketing and communications for Butler County Visitors Bureau, said two area restaurants will be participating in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week this year, including Jag’s Steak & Seafood and Kona Grill. Both restaurants have a specific menu they are offering for the event.

“Any day is a good day to try a new place in my opinion. You might just discover a new cuisine or dish that you truly love. But specifically for restaurant week, both Kona Grill and Jag’s Steak & Seafood are offering some incredible deals on 3-course menus featuring some of their most popular dishes. These restaurant week deals are not to be missed and available for only a very short time,” Kocher said.

Special restaurant week menus for Jag’s Steak & Seafood and Kona Grill are online at greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

When you visit local restaurants, you’re supporting the small businesses that really make Butler County communities unique, Kocher said, their dedication to the craft of cuisine is something to appreciate every day of the year but especially during restaurant week.

“There’s such a wide variety of options in Butler County. You can truly experience cuisines from around the world, classic American comfort foods or impeccable fine dining all within a short drive of anywhere in the county,” said Kocher.

We have an incredible variety of restaurants in Butler County, she said, from fine dining to cuisines from around the world to comfortable classics, the restaurant scene is incredible to explore.

A few of the other participating restaurants include Alfio’s Buon Cubo, BrewRiver, Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel, The Capital Grille, Che, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, Council Oaks Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino, DeSha’s American Tavern, E+O at the Banks (and in Hyde Park,) Eddie Merlot’s, Eighteen at The Radisson, Embers, Emery, Goose & Elder, The Golden Lamb, Ivory House, Khora, Kitchen 1883, Le Bar A Boeuf, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, Mercer, Metropole at 21c, Mita’s, Moerlein Lager House, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Melting Pot and Trio, to name a few.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to promote area restaurants, while encouraging locals to enjoy an array of culinary talents from across the Cincinnati area.

New this year, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will launch an official app, which will feature the full list of participating restaurants, GCRW menus, location, hours of operation and more. Guests will also be able to map out their culinary tour for the week, check in to earn points, view Maker’s Mark drink specials, participate in contests, and receive real-time updates through the app, which is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

For more information on participating restaurants, and menus, go to greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is an ages event. Some locations may be ages 21 and up. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will feature 3-course prix fixe menus for $26, $36 and $46. One dollar from every meal purchased will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.