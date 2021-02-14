Great Wolf Lodge introduces new deals seeking year-round visitors in Warren County

The Mason location features suites that accommodate families and groups. Families can choose from a number of suite styles, including kid-focused Wolf Den and KidCabin suites with bunk beds and Great Wolf Kids character theming. For larger families and groups, the Premium Suites feature larger spaces and rooms that can sleep up to eight guests. This family-friendly resort is located near Kings Island.

“As part of our commitment to keep families safe as they play together at our resorts, we introduced our brand wide Paw Pledge Program. Our Paw Pledge program was developed with the assistances of medical experts, public health officials, sanitization specialists and industrial engineers and includes a focus on disinfection and sanitization, physical distancing, personal protection, and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas, along with mandatory use of face coverings by guests and Pack members,” Eldridge said.

For those looking for a break or an opportunity to getaway, Great Wolf Lodge has a number of special offers and deals listed on GreatWolf.com/Mason/Deals, so it’s best for families to check the “Special Offers” on the webpage when planning that next unforgettable family getaway.

At the beginning of the year, Great Wolf Lodge started offering an exclusive new package called “Own the Park,” which gives families a chance to play together in a private setting. It offers access to the entire indoor water park exclusively to the family and friends of the purchaser of the “Own the Park” package.

This first-of-its-kind offering gives families the opportunity to play together in a more secluded setting, securing private access of the expansive indoor waterpark with family and friends. The package must be reserved 14 days prior to preferred arrival date.

Great Wolf Lodge Mason will host its annual Spring Breakout celebration from Feb. 26 through May 2, with spring-inspired décor elements including floating umbrellas, colorful rainbows, and flowers in full bloom. New this year, Great Wolf Lodge will be adding a “A Tree to Be” version of Yoga Tails, a nightly storytime featuring the tale “Isn’t Nature Great,” arts and craft projects and more – all physically distanced with participants required to wear masks during the activities.