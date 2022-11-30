Grant money give to 8 Butler County entities to move historical projects forward

For the county’s Historical Society, the grant means that it has the funding to update its computer software to the museum industry-standard, while also being able to produce pamphlets and updated placards for its well-received Weddings of Butler County exhibit, and special acid-free boxes to safely preserve historical textiles.

Kathy Creighton, the executive director of the Butler County Historical Society, said the grant will allow the society to update its exhibit and safely store its 50 Butler County wedding dresses. The oldest such dress, she said, dates back to the 1840s.

The Butler County historical society received $4,040 in this round of funding, Creighton said. Specific figures for the rest of the grant-winning institutions, including Atrium Medical Center, Friends of Chrisholm, MIami University Foundation, Middletown Historical Society, Smith Library of Regional History, Talawanda Middle School and West Chester / Union Township Historical Society were not made available.

Sollman said applications for the season’s grant funding included “requests for support of museum displays and storage materials and equipment, community outreach programs, collections management and care, publishing projects and events, archival projects and school programs.”