Grand jury to consider case of man charged with snatching elderly woman’s purse

A Butler County grand jury will now consider the case of a man charged with robbing an elderly woman after a citizen stopped the suspect in a Lemon Twp. store parking lot.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and Trenton police officers responded to Kroger on Oxford State Road for the report of a man snatching the purse from an elderly woman inside the store.
The suspect, Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft — a fifth-degree felony because of the victim’s age.
Following a preliminary hearing Monday in Middletown Municipal Court, Judge James Sherron found sufficient evidence to bind the case over to grand jury.
Vaughn is now housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $55,000 bond.
Trenton resident Patricia Goins was shopping when Vaughn allegedly took her purse and ran.
Deshawn Pressley said he heard someone yell “stop that man” and saw a man running from the store with the purse under his arm, according to the report. Pressley and others attempted to keep the suspect, identified as Vaughn, from getting in a vehicle and a physical altercation ensued as they wrestled with the suspect.
When officers arrived, Vaughn was taken into custody without further incident. Pressley was treated for hand injuries. The purse was returned to Goins.
