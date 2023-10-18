GOP congressman votes for former House Speaker John Boehner

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania has cast his vote for former House Speaker John Boehner, who is from West Chester Twp.

Kelly backed Rep. Steve Scalise in the first round of voting but switched his vote to Boehner for the second round.

Laughter and applause erupted from the Democratic side when Kelly said Boehner’s name.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Boehner was chased to early retirement in 2015 by threats of ouster from right-flank insurgents like those who toppled Kevin McCarthy.

Jordan could only afford to lose four Republican votes on Wednesday’s ballot and had already shed way more than that. Voting can change while the count continues.