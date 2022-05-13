Gold Star Germantown reopens Saturday with new look

“The newly renovated Gold Star Germantown features Gold Star’s restaurant design that melds the traditional Cincinnati chili parlor experience into a comfortable, contemporary environment guests will love,” states the release. “The interior updates also focus on energy efficiency and ergonomic updates to the kitchen layout as well as new flooring, seating and other amenities to enhance customers’ dining experience including via dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.”

“It’s been an honor serving the Germantown community for nearly 10 years, and we are glad to share an updated dining room with our guests for years to come,” said Gold Star Germantown owner, Emad Hamdan. “This is just a small ‘thank you’ to the Germantown community for their continued loyalty and support since we originally opened in 2013. We’re so excited for our guests and their families to see the new additions and enhancements that we’ve made to the dining room to enhance their overall dining experience.”