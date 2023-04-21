Go Green Hamilton to plant seeds of service and volunteerism among local youth

ServeOhio is designed to engage youth volunteers to create or improve community assets or infrastructure, like Hamilton’s Pollinator Gardens. The projects also incorporate an education component as they create long-term, sustainable change on issues and with people.

Go Green Hamilton and Envision Partnerships will have 15 youth volunteers, from seventh to 12th grades, planting the native plants on April 29, as well as working to construct a 5-foot-by-5-foot greenhouse and installing a rain barrel.

Jeff Gambrell, who leads the Go Green Hamilton committee, said these native plants would fill a void after Mary’s Plant Farm, which sold native plants, went out of business last year. He said the project also supports the surrounding wildlife.

“A lot of these plants are going to be host plants, they’re going to be a productive nectar source for the wildlife, so we want to start this native seed nursery and to give out these seeds that are going to be packaged,” Gambrell said, adding seeds produced will be packaged and handed out at events that Go Green Hamilton attends.

Gambrell said they’d also look to develop partnerships with the Hamilton Parks Conservancy and residents in the community so the flora produced at the Pollinator Gardens can be planted around the city. To help with Go Green Hamilton’s future sustainability as an organization, they’re considering an annual plant sale as a funding source.

Ahead of the Global Youth Service Day, Go Green Hamilton is leading two Earth Day cleanup sites this Saturday.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Low Level Dam across from Miami Hamilton and the west side of the High-Main Bridge, people can volunteer by just showing up at one of the two locations.

“Summer is going to be a very busy time for Go Green Hamilton; we have some very exciting programs coming up,” Gambrell said.