Giant model train on display at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

“Being set up at Spooky Nook is a great opportunity to bring model railroading to a lot of people that may not be all that familiar with it. So, that’s why we are setting up,” said Chuck Ficker, vice president of the Greater Cincinnati Modular Railroad Association. He has been a member of the group for more than 30 years.

Guests can expect to see more than a scale mile of operating trains, including steam and diesels. Various members of the group will bring their own trains or modules to make up the display. About 10-12 club members will contribute to the model train display from passenger trains to more modern trains.

“When we have a show, the club comes together. The club has the corners, electronics and the yards, and then, everybody who is participating brings their module and we connect them all together to make a set-up or a layout,” Ficker said.

He said most of the members of the club have been interested in trains since they were children. It was a hobby they enjoyed with their fathers and grandfathers, or they had a model train set as a kid.

“It’s something we really enjoy, and we get a kick out of sharing it with the public,” said Ficker.

Greater Cincinnati Modular Railroad Association, started in 1978, has had a train display set up near Santa at Liberty Center during Christmas time the past few years. The group plans to have a holiday display set up again this year.

The Greater Cincinnati Modular Railroad Association is a non-profit HO scale model train club. Currently, the group has around 22 active members.

“This hobby teaches young people so many skills that can be applied so widely in life, from the carpentry it takes to build the module, and the electronics to hook up the wiring to the fine motor skills of laying the track,” Ficker said.

For more information about the group, or to become a member, go to www.cincygcmra.org.