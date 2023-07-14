Giant Kroger Marketplace finally coming to West Chester

It has been four years in the making but the giant new Kroger Marketplace as well as “new to market” retail and restaurants are finally coming to the intersection of Tylersville and Cox roads in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County Planning Commission approved plans for a 118,337-square-foot Kroger store and 24,000 square-feet of new retail shops on Tuesday.

Nick Koglin, vice president and market officer for Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers said they are excited to finally be moving forward “it will be great after all the years of this project sort of starting and stopping.”

“It is a really great opportunity, clearly the community has outgrown the existing Kroger and this is one of those things we’re going to be able to bring an impressive new amenity to the community,” Koglin said. “A nice line-up of dining, restaurants, service providers and other daily needs operators.”

He said he couldn’t provide any more details until the plans are presented to the township zoning commission on Monday.

The plan has been on-again-off-again for four years ever since Regency offered to buy the old Activity Center on Cox Road for a new grocery store. The township and Kroger closed on the $1.9 million sale in April.