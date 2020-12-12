Geminid meteor shower: When to watch the show in Ohio

The shower lasts from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17 and will be most visible from midnight until dawn, Space.com reported. The meteors will be easy to see due to the new moon.

Since temperatures will be cold overnight, astronomy enthusiasts may want to bring a blanket or heavy coat while they watch, as temperatures are expected to drop as low as 36 degrees tonight, 30 degrees tomorrow night and 22 degrees on Monday. The AMS reported that the meteors will be visible from 11 p.m. onward.