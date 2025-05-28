Garden for Mr. Sunshine at Middletown Elementary spruced up by volunteers

The volunteers also added a sensory space and laid mulch in the school garden that the school works on with Sprouting Minds, a Cincinnati-based horticulture business.

More than 50 volunteers, including school staff, showed up on May 17 to paint the main K-2 hallway and add raised garden beds.

Jackson was referred to as “Mr. Sunshine” by the school community, and, in the fall, the school plans to have a dedication ceremony for Sunshine’s Garden.

“Since Sunshine has left us, my heart has been wanting the perfect way to honor him and share the impact he made on my family, my school and me. Having a memorial space to continue to share about the love and true sunshine he exuded was important to me,” said McClanahan-Parks. “I hope that by sharing about Mr. Sunshine and the beautiful school community we have, people will go out into the world and be like Sunshine.”

A small river by Sunshine’s bench will be filled with rocks painted by students and sunflowers will bloom around it.