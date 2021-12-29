Hamburger icon
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed

A view of the Newport on the Levee, which celebrates 10 years of operation in 2011.
A view of the Newport on the Levee, which celebrates 10 years of operation in 2011.

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
54 minutes ago
Pandemic slowed down business for popular gaming arcade

NEWPORT, Ky. — Another staple of Newport on the Levee has closed its doors permanently.

GameWorks, the arcade and esports gaming pub on the second floor of the Levee, announced on its website that it has closed.

“The past 20 months and counting we have seen our business turned upside down and the continued slow economic recovery has left us no choice other than to close,” read a message on the company’s website for the Newport location.

The pub has been in Newport since 1996 and provided arcade games, esports tournaments and food and drinks for the past 25 years.

About the Author

Felicia Jordan, WCPO
