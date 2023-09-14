Gambling addiction treatment is focus of event for area social workers, counselors

CINCINNATI — Area social workers and counselors are invited to attend a continuing education program Friday on problem gambling treatment.

“We hope that this event opens the door for discussion about the signs and symptoms, and available treatment for problem gambling, and gambling addiction as well as starting the conversation about what prevention looks like, to get ahead of the game, and be able to provide support and resources for people who might be at-risk,” said Rachel Johnson, MS, LPCC-S, Vice President of Clinical Services of the Center for Addiction Treatment and 2022-2023 Ohio Problem Gambling Fellow.

Johnson, who also serves as the 2023-2024 chair of the Problem Gambling Prevention and Treatment Coalition of Southwest Ohio, said the event is kick-starting a process that the Coalition hopes to achieve throughout the region, over time.

“Behavioral addiction like a gambling addiction is not something we talk about a lot. When we say the word addiction, most people start thinking about substance abuse, alcohol, or drugs, but problem gambling and gambling addiction is just as real and devastating to the folks that are involved in it, and the families that are surrounding those people. So, for counselors and social workers to be educated, and to be competent in that treatment is going to offer a very important piece of support to people who are looking for recovery and treatment,” Johnson said.

The “Problem Gambling Treatment” Continuing Education Day in an in-person program at UC College of Allied Health Sciences (CAHS) at 3225 Eden Ave. or available online in a live Zoom webinar. Registration is required.

The program will begin at 8:15 a.m. with check-in and coffee until 8:45 a.m. At 8:50 a.m. there will be a welcome and participants will be provided with an overview of the day.

Johnson will present the opening session, “Gambling Disorder Treatment and Application” (1.5 ceus) from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In the session, attendees will gain an understanding of the criteria for diagnosing a gambling disorder as well as gain an understanding of treatment modalities for gambling disorder, including mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and motivational enhancement. Participants will also recognize the implementation of treatment strategies through an immersive discussion of case studies.

A session on “Human Trafficking and Exploitation in the Gaming Industry” (1.5 ceus) from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. will follow the break. “Human Trafficking and Exploitation in the Gaming Industry” will be presented by Cindy Chizewick, LISW-S, LICDC of Brighter Day Wellness Recovery. Learning objectives will include defining human trafficking and exploitation; identifying the forms of human trafficking; how gaming operations can be used in human trafficking, recognizing the signs of human trafficking and how social workers can prevent, support and treat human trafficking and exploration.

Lunch will be served from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. In-person attendees will also have an opportunity to visit exhibitors during lunch.

The final session of the day, “Gambling and College Students” (1.5 ceus) will be presented by Michael A. Buzzelli, MA, MPH, OCPS, associate director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO) from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is being facilitated by the Problem Gambling Prevention and Treatment Coalition of Southwest Ohio hosted by the University of Cincinnati School of Social Work. Funding has been provided by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Other continuing education programs are being planned for 2024, which will focus on public awareness, treatment and prevention.

In addition to casino betting, and the lottery, sports betting became legalized in Ohio in 2023, which means Ohio joined more than half of U.S. States that have legalized sports gaming. According to the American Gaming Association, 34 states and D.C. currently have live, legal sports betting.

“The numbers are very large when it comes to the population of people with problem gambling behaviors, or gambling addiction, especially in areas where we’re seeing legalized sports betting, casinos, lotteries, and all of these legalized avenues for gambling, and it’s not an addiction that a lot of people have an awareness about. So, we’re seeing people struggle with not just gambling but the symptoms that go with it,” Johnson said.

How to attend

What: “Problem Gambling Treatment” Continuing Education Day (4.5 hours of Continuing Education)

When: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: In-person at UC College of Allied Health Sciences at 3225 Eden Ave., and online via Zoom.

Cost: Free

More: Registration link for In-person attendance (limited to 100 attendees): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/problem-gambling-treatment-continuing-education-day-tickets-688863979707?aff=oddtdtcreator

Or register in advance to attend webinar by zoom: https://ucincinnati.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WkPGTb0oRHaxeiPgR6foVw

Those with questions should contact Gregory Stewart at gregory.stewart@uc.edu or call (513) 520-5203.