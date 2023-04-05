BreakingNews
FBI, Middletown police raid multiple locations as part of federal investigation
X

Gabe’s in Springfield: 6 miles of conveyor belts, and other staggering numbers

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A look at some of the numbers behind the new Gabe’s distribution center in Springfield, now the biggest building inside city limits:

870,000: Square feet of space in the facility.

6 miles: Amount of conveyor belts in the building.

32,000: Cubic yards of concrete used.

33,000: Tons of asphalt required.

>> PHOTOS: Gabe’s celebrates official opening of Springfield distribution center

$77.5 million: How much the Gabriel Brothers Inc. project cost.

250: Current number of employees.

800 to 1,000: Gabe’s goal for full- and part-time jobs in Springfield over the next five years.

15: Number of states with Gabe’s stores the Springfield center will serve.

10: Years the company will get a 1.488% state job creation tax credit.

20: Number of Gabe’s retail stores in Ohio, with one possibly coming to Springfield soon.

In Other News
1
FBI, Middletown police raid multiple locations as part of federal...
2
Kia vehicle owners may contact police for steering wheel lock
3
Another train in Ohio derails, this one east of Cincinnati
4
Hamilton residents asked to share their perceptions of city
5
The Pickle Lodge: 60,000 square-foot pickleball complex to partially...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top