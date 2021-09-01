Funeral services set for Hamilton attorney who died after motorcycle crash

Funeral services have been set for Hamilton attorney Jeffrey Bowling, who died late last week after a motorcycle crash in August.
Bowling, 53, was injured Aug. 4 when he was struck on an Indiana road and taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died Friday
He was on his way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota when the crash happened.
Bowling was a founding partner of Rapier & Bowling Co. LPA, and a lifelong resident of Hamilton. He was an avid sports fan, music lover and outdoorsman.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1986, served in the U.S. Army, then graduated from Miami University and earned his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1998.
Bowling was licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan and also served as an acting judge in the Butler County Area Courts. He served on the Board of Directors for the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and the RiversEdge Concert Series.
He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Diann Bowling; his grandmother, Pearl (Wilson) Bowling; his wife, Beth (Tripoli) Bowling; his daughter, Alex (Brady) Nori; his grandchildren, Emma, Luca, Stella and Nico; his brother, Scott Bowling; and his nephews, Matthew and Jacob Bowling, as well as many cousins and loving friends
Services will be held Friday, beginning with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a small service at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home at 1350 Millville Ave. in Hamilton. Burial at St. Stephen’s Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry or The Hero’s Fund for which he also sat the on the board.