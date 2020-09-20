Frost possible early this morning, sunny skies expected to start the week

While the skies are expected to be sunny and clear, some frost is possible early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures today are expected to drop as low as 44 degrees.
Today, the skies are expected to be clear and sunny, with high temperatures reaching up to 72 degrees. We may see some wind today, the National Weather Service said. Skies are expected to be clear all through the evening.
Tomorrow, temperatures will remain pleasant during the day, but lower and grow cool during the evening, ranging from highs of 74 to a low around 45 degrees. The skies will stay clear.
On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to increase, raising up to 77 degrees. Lows will reach around 50 degrees. The skies are expected to be sunny and clear all day and into the evening.