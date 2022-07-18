Frost Factory, open at The Banks in Cincy, serves up frozen cocktails

Other than its signature slushies, The Frost Factory also has a full cocktail menu, beer, wine, seltzers and shots.

In terms of drink sizes, customers can choose between 12 ounce cups, 20 ounce cups or 32 ounce buckets. The business at The Banks is in the DORA, so customers may opt for a 16-ounce DORA cup if they want to sit outside and walk around while consuming alcoholic beverages.

While The Frost Factory runs on normal bar hours, it is a family-friendly establishment with plenty of non-alcoholic options.

Here are the hours for The Frost Factory at The Banks:

Monday — 1 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday — 1 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday — 1 to 10 p.m.

Thursday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday — 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday — Noon to 2 a.m.

Sunday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media/Journal-News. Michael Rutledge contributed to this report.