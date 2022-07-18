Frost Factory, open at The Banks in Cincy, serves up frozen cocktails

CINCINNATI — A new business at The Banks, a sister store to one that is planned for Hamilton and one already at Liberty Center, is serving up boozy slushies to downtown Cincinnati patrons.
The Frost Factory, which opened there at the end of June, is owned by Hamilton resident Jamie Gregory and her business partner Samantha “Sammi” Wendt. They signed a lease to open a location in Rossville Flats, which is being built now in Hamilton.
The location will be one of four street-level retail spaces in developer Jim Cohen’s proposed Rossville Flats complex of about 80 apartments in the 300 block of Main Street.
Frost Factory offers a variety of slushie flavors, including mango margarita, orange dream, raspberry lemonade sangria, pineapple upside down and many more.
There are also non-spiked slushies that customers can choose and either add their favorite type of liquor to or enjoy as a non-alcoholic option. The slushie flavors continually change with the season so you can always come back and try something new.
Other than its signature slushies, The Frost Factory also has a full cocktail menu, beer, wine, seltzers and shots.
In terms of drink sizes, customers can choose between 12 ounce cups, 20 ounce cups or 32 ounce buckets. The business at The Banks is in the DORA, so customers may opt for a 16-ounce DORA cup if they want to sit outside and walk around while consuming alcoholic beverages.
While The Frost Factory runs on normal bar hours, it is a family-friendly establishment with plenty of non-alcoholic options.
Here are the hours for The Frost Factory at The Banks:
- Monday — 1 to 10 p.m.
- Tuesday — 1 to 10 p.m.
- Wednesday — 1 to 10 p.m.
- Thursday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Friday — 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Saturday — Noon to 2 a.m.
- Sunday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.
