Free public Wi-Fi coming to downtown Middletown in ‘Smart Cities’ effort

“We will know where the gaps are,” Payne said.

Jason Praeter, president and general manager of Cincinnati Bell’s Entertainment & Communications business, said Cincinnati Bell has been connecting businesses and customers for more than 140 years. He said the Wi-Fi and Smart City partnership with the city “continues this tradition.”

He said connectivity is “particularly critical” given the challenges communities are facing during the coronavirus.

The network stretches along Central Avenue from Main Street to Clinton Street within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) district as well as analytics and engagement software to support local businesses and drive economic development.

As part of the Sip Bite Buy program, an incentive for downtown shoppers, Cincinnati Bell will sponsor Wi-Fi Wednesdays on the third Wednesday of every month, which will feature giveaways for visitors who log onto the Wi-Fi.