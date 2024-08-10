Free community block party will show off Fitton Center’s new season of arts

Explore New Fitton Center location at Liberty Center aims to serve more locals

With the 2024-2025 season launch, the event has moved from a Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and the hours have been extended from 3-8 p.m. There will be festivities inside the building on South Monument Avenue as well as outdoors, along South Monument Avenue, making it a “Community Block Party.”

“We embrace the opportunity to stake out and showcase our corner of downtown with this signature event that welcomes everyone and encourages people to embrace the arts,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The Aug. 17 event is free and open to the public. People who attend may arrive at any time, open-house style. They may explore the building, meet the staff, instructors and performers and meet Fitton Center members.

There will be class demonstrations, art exhibition openings and a presentation of the upcoming season. There will be food by Two Women in a Kitchen and a full cash bar.

The box office will also be open for those who would like to purchase tickets to upcoming events.

Community partners from organizations such as Booker T. Washington Community Center, Artspace Lofts, Pyramid Hill, the Hamilton Police Dept. and others will also participate.

Fitton Center’s 2024-2025 season will kick off with a full slate of performances that will begin in September and continue through May 2025.

More details

What: “Block It Off!” Fitton Center’s Season Launch Community Block Party

When: 3-8 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.

Cost: Free

More info: fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873. In conjunction with the season launch event, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the “Keepsake” exhibition. It is open through Sept. 20.