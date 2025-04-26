Understanding today’s teens: What are some of the norms for 2025?

Today, technology has created the widest gap among generations the world has ever seen. Yet seniors still want to understand what teenagers care about, think and feel in 2025.

Dating and relationships

Mustering up the courage to ask someone out between classes is no longer the standard. Teens today connect and socialize most often around technology. Texting, often in large groups, social media and apps like Instagram and Snapchat are the most common ways to converse. Sharing memes, emojis and favorite videos, and reacting to posts, are a common way to build relationships today.

Group hangouts and dating, and a generally slower pace to relationships, is the norm in 2025.

Entertainment

Sitting in a basement watching American Bandstand or MTV music videos may have been the norm when many older folks were kids. But the screens used today … and the vast options available … make for a very different entertainment option.

Video games rule, with a recent Pew Research Center study showing that 85 percent of U.S. teens play them, and 41 percent play daily. Gaming is a very social experience, with players playing with friends and strangers alike. Proponents say the games help to build problem-solving skills while detractors say gamers can be bullied and lose sleep.

“Screen time” is the new measure, with teens collectively spending less time watching TV and more on their smartphones, gaming systems and laptops.

Music

Pop music still reigns supreme among teens, with popular artists like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish raking up listens, downloads and Spotify playlists. Hip hop and rap are also very popular as are indie and alternative rock.

The good news is that classic rock still holds a special place in the hearts of many teens, giving older adults a connection point, depending on the teen.

And about those Spotify lists. Today, teens, like all consumers, don’t need to rely on LPs or CDs to hear their favorite tunes. Apps, many with tiered subscription plans, allow you to play and replay your favorite music easily.

Clothing

What goes around comes around. Many teens today are reviving the looks of 25 years ago with (gasp) turn-of-the-century garb picked up in thrift stores and on eBay. With so many clothing options available, teens often can express themselves with clothing akin to their lifestyle or favorite characters.

Teens also are more interested in wearing clothing with smart technology – wearables with embedded digital technologies. They’re also more likely to care about sustainable, eco-friendly and ethically produced clothes.

Wellness

Teens today are more likely to be attuned to mental health and their needs for themselves and their friends. Being open about struggling with emotional issues, seeing a therapist and using medication is not only much more common, but also not the taboo it may have been in years past.

Teens today face a complex world, full of new technologies, worldwide challenges, political disputes and a distracted populace. Understanding who they are and what they do will bring better connectivity across generations.