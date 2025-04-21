As world mourns Pope Francis, ‘Conclave’ is movie of the moment

Explore Pope Francis dies at age 88

Ralph Fiennes shines in his marvelously nuanced portrayal of Thomas Lawrence, a quietly ambitious cardinal overseeing a chaotic, competitive papal election inside the Vatican. Berger crafts the film so deftly you can actually hear Fiennes breathing in moments of heightened suspense.

The superb cast includes John Lithgow as shady Cardinal Tremblay, Stanley Tucci as practical Cardinal Bellini, Carlos Diehz as the unassuming yet progressive Cardinal Benitez, viewed by his fellow cardinals as The Other, and Isabella Rossellini, who received an Oscar nomination for her wonderfully observational portrayal of Sister Agnes.

As the cardinals gather to debate ideology even as controversy among them mounts, the challenges and difficulties of choosing a successor resonates with a timeliness that cuts deep. And knowing art imitating life has resulted in life imitating art, the upcoming conclave to determine the next pope could mark a major turning point in the direction of the Catholic Church.

You can see “Conclave” on Peacock or on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Other noteworthy pope-related films to watch:

The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968)

This classic film is based on the Morris West novel of the same and focuses on averting World War III. Anthony Quinn stars as Roman Catholic priest Kiril Lakota, who spent decades in a Siberian Gulag labor camp and is set free by Russian leader Piotr Ilyich Kamenev at the height of the Cold War.

The film is available on several digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video.

The Young Pope (2016)

In this provocative, satirical Emmy-nominated HBO drama, Jude Law stars as Pope Pius XIII who challenges the established traditions and practices of the Vatican. Diane Keaton co-stars as the pope’s confidante, Sister Mary.

The film is available on Max and Hulu among others.

The Two Popes (2019)

Jonathan Pryce portrayed Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis) in this acclaimed Academy Award-nominated film primarily set in Vatican City in the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal. The story concerns Pope Benedict XVI, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, trying to convince Bergoglio to reconsider his decision to resign as an archbishop.

The film is available on Netflix.