Free, 30-minute fitness bootcamp happening at Butler County park

People looking to get in an outdoor workout are invited to a free fitness event at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp.
Fit Body Bootcamp will host the workout from 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday, April 20 in the grassy area in front of The Lodge in the park. It is free to attend and no registration is required.
Fit Body Boot Camp is an international personal training center franchise.
“We specialize in 30-minute weight loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results in a positive, supportive atmosphere,” its website says.
The workouts are designed for fat loss.
