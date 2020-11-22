Franklin-Middletown bike path project moving forward

“Rain could affect this project and work will continue as long as it doesn’t get wet,” she said.

According to ODOT’s website, motorists can expect daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Ohio 73 between Baxter Drive and Breiel Boulevard. In addition, traffic in the work zone will be maintained and the right lane of westbound Ohio 73 will be closed until mid-January for the construction of a retaining wall.

ODOT is administering the project being constructed with funding from Franklin, Middletown and the federal government. The project has been discussed and planned for close to three decades.

ODOT said the entire project also includes installing concrete barriers to separate the bike trail from traffic and extending the storm sewer.

Scott Tadych, Middletown’s public works and utilities director, said in May the biggest part of the project was the 706-foot long and up to 7-foot tall retaining wall needed to separate Ohio 73 and the Great Miami River.

Monroe is scheduled to complete a 2.4-mile section of the bike path through the Monroe Bicentennial Commons park, the former Americana amusement park that is scheduled for construction in 2022.

In a related issue, Middletown council heard the first reading of an ordinance to enter an agreement with ODOT to rehabilitate the existing bike path, improve the pavement and stripe bike lanes from the intersection of Verity Parkway and Girard Avenue to the intersection of First Avenue and Water Street.

The project, which is programmed for construction in 2021 is 100% percent federally funded. City staff will design, build and administer the contract under ODOT and federal guidelines.

Council is expected to give final approval for this project at its Dec. 1 meeting.