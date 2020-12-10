Franklin council holds lengthy executive session to interview city manager finalists

Franklin council approved an agreement with Montgomery County for a joint feasibility study to repair or replace a 791-foot retaining wall that is in both jurisdictions along North Dixie Highway in the city and Dayton-Cincinnati Road in Miami Twp. The Great Miami River Recreational Trail runs along the bank of the Great Miami River between the river and wall.

City Engineer Barry Conway said there are safety hazards along the bike trail and that 53% of the wall is inside the city limits.

Conway said the city’s cost for the feasibility study will be $100,000. He said the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office estimates the cost of the project at $1.6 million.

He said the feasibility study should be completed in 2021, with design work to be completed in 2022, and construction should begin in 2023.

Lift station replacement project

Council also approved a contract to replace the Third Street lift station that was constructed in 1937. This will extend the sanitary sewer along South River Street and installing a force main from the lift station to the sanitary sewer.

Ford Development Corp. submitted the lowest and best bid of $648,000 in a field of three bidders. Conway said the city has already budgeted the cost of the project in the Issue Two fund. He said this is an Ohio Public Works Commission project and the city will be reimbursed for 47% of the project up to $300,000.