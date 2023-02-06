Four train cars derail in New Miami

BreakingNews
Funeral arrangements set for Fairfield deputy fire chief
BUTLER COUNTY — A train derailment has happened this afternoon in the New Miami/St. Clair Twp. area.

Four box cars were reported off the track about 12:30 p.m. on Riverside Drive, according the dispatchers. There are no reports of injuries, spillage or roadways blocked.

This article will be updated when more is known.

