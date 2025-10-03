Four seeking three at-large seats on Fairfield City Council

Tim Meyers, Gwen Brill and Matt Davidson will face off against each other and political newcomer Keshab Acharya, vying for one of the three open seats on the seven-member governing board.

The four ward council seats aren’t up for election until 2027.

Keshab Acharya

Acharya has lived in the city since 2017 and said he’s running because he wants to help his community. He first tried to run for office in 2021, but didn’t make it to the ballot because he didn’t have enough valid signatures on his petition.

The owner of Cheap Tax Services LLC says if elected he will focus on issues the residents want addressed.

He said he has no specific issues he wants to focus on — yet. He wants to learn the issues through the eyes of residents.

“I’m going to around to people in the community and ask them what the problems are — what they want the city to do for them,” Acharya said.

“I’m going to talk to my voters and bring up what they want at city council.”

The married father of two said if elected, he will do what he can to assist residents and “if I can’t, I will tell them that. I’m going to be honest.”

Tim Meyers

Meyers is running for his fourth term as a councilman. Meyers served as a member of council from 2006 through 2012 and was elected to another term in 2021 that ends at the end of the year.

“I believe I have four more years to enhance the quality of life in Fairfield,” Meyers said.

He has three areas of focus for the next four years: first responders, parks and recreation, and infrastructure.

“My last four years are going to be a push to solidify quality of life,’’ Meyers said. “We’ve bought a lot of property; I want to bring entertainment and restaurant to the city. Now that we have the land, we need to attract restaurants to the city.”

The city has purchased land on Ohio 4 where the old Pearl’s Diner was located and nearby. It also is in the process of buying land adjacent to fire headquarters at the corner of Wessel Drive and Nilles Road.

“It will be shovel ready for whoever wants to build in Fairfield from an entertainment/restaurant perspective,” Meyers said.

Other areas he plans to focus on are implementing project in the Marsh Park masterplan, making sure the police department keeps its certification and improve fire department facilities.

Meyers said this is the last time he will run for city council, but said he may run for mayor in the future.

Matt Davidson

A partner in his family’s law firm, Councilman Matt Davidson is seeking his second term as an at-large councilman.

“We’ve had quite a bit of growth and I’d like to see it continue,” said the married father of three. “I don’t believe my job is done as a councilman.”

A multi-use path along Pleasant Avenue between Wessel Drive and Hunter Road is something Davidson lobbied for since his first day on council.

“I want to make sure that continues – I want to make sure that’s finished (during my next term).”

Development of both business and quality of life is also a priority.

“I’d really like to be part of continued development of Marsh Park – it’s a huge thing. I want to be part of the park’s design and implementation.”

In terms of development, Davidson said two areas are an immediate focus – land near the newly opened Wawa on Ohio 4 – “That’s going to be a major development” and empty land adjacent to fire headquarters in the city’s Town Center.

“I really want to make sure that’s (Town Center) done in a way the city needs. The right (mixed use) project is needed.”

Gwen Brill

A former member of Fairfield’s Charter Review Commission, Brill is seeking her second term as an at-large council member.

“We have a lot of things going that I would like to see to fruition,’’ said the retired grandmother of six.

“We have the Symmes Road overpass to finish, Marsh Park, and the investment land we bought on Route 4 – I think it’s really important we develop that.”

Like others in the city, Brill said she wants to see more restaurants come to the city.

“We need people to be staying in Fairfield more for dining,’’ Brill said.

“I want to see Marsh Park developed in the best way possible for all city residents. We want people to not just live in Fairfield but work and play here.”

For the past several years Fairfield has been working with Hamilton to acquire the land adjacent to fire headquarters.

“We worked so hard to get to the finish line on that I want to see it to fruition,” Brill said.

The sitting council has worked together over the last four years and developed a rapport Brill would like to see continue.

“This is a fantastic group to work with. We have a good comradery. We’re respectful of one another’s opinions. We have different points of views,’’ Brill said.

“I hope we’re leaving the city in a better place for the young people coming up – to live and thrive here.”